After heated races, one port commissioner appears unseated and the other survives

Challenger Bill O’Neil was leading incumbent Roy Keck for a post on the Port of Benton Commission after preliminary results were released Tuesday night.. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Tri-City Herald

After a decidedly heated election season, one Tri-Cities port commissioner appears to have won his re-election bid while another is trailing his challenger.

Port of Kennewick Commissioner Tom Moak was leading challenger V.J. Meadows but Port of Benton Commissioner Roy Keck was trailing his challenger, Bill O’Neil.

Port of Benton

Challenger Bill O’Neil was leading incumbent Roy Keck by a little more than 100 votes, 2,895 to 2,781, or about 51 percent to 49 percent.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The port faces upheaval following the unexpected retirement of longtime executive director Scott Keller earlier this year, along with the departure of two other managers. And there’s a new investigation into staff complaints they were mistreated by commissioners.

O’Neil is a pilot who worked as a flight test engineer for NASA and later as a Hanford project manager.

Keck is a retired Energy Northwest executive who joined the commission in 2007.

Port of Kennewick

Incumbent Thomas Moak was leading challenger VJ Meadows with 8,552 votes to 5,923, or 59 percent to 41 percent.

Moak, a librarian and manager for Mid-Columbia Libraries, was admonished this year after the port hired an independent investigator to review complaints he and another commissioner mistreated staff.

The investigator concluded that some of the complaints were founded. Moak accepted the public reprimand and pledged to do better.

Meadows is director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank and is active in chamber and business organizations and said she would bring more transparency to the port and improve staff relations.

Port of Pasco

Incumbent Jean Ryckman ran unopposed and received 6,228 votes, or more than 99 percent of the total votes cast.

Status of election count

Benton County has counted 22,836 ballots and estimates it has 15,000 more to count. The next update will be be released after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Franklin County had counted 8,241 ballots on election night. The amount left to count is unknown. Results will be updated after 5 p.m. Wednesday.