Richland school voters favoring incumbents and 1 newcomer

Richland School District office is at 615 Snow Ave. in Richland. Tri-City Herald file

Voters in Richland favored Jill Oldson, Rick Donahoe and Kari Williams for the three seats up for election on the Richland school board.

Incumbent Oldson received 5,304 votes to challenger Rama Devagupta’s 3,960 votes for Position 5 on Tuesday night. That was 57 percent to 43 percent.

She said in her campaign that the board needs to ensure transparency for the district, hold administrators accountable and advocate for students.

Devagupta is a Kennewick science teacher.

Incumbent Donahoe received 5,443 votes to challenger Matthew Bishop’s 3,471 votes for Director No. 3 Tuesday night. That was 61 percent to 39 percent.

Donahoe, a former chief executive officer for the Children’s Reading Foundation, has served on the school board for more than a decade.

The Position 4 seat had no incumbent running after Brett Amidan moved out of state.

Williams received 4,944 votes to Jay Clough’s 4,397 votes. The vote was 53 percent to 47 percent on Tuesday night.

Williams is a long-time school district volunteer with a master’s degree in education and teaching experience. Clough wanted to open and maintain lines of communication among teachers, students, paraeducators and parents.