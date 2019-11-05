West Richland voters choosing newcomer for council

West Richland voters appeared to choose a newcomer to join its city council along with two incumbents who were running unopposed.

Challenger Kate Moran received 1,077 votes for council Position 7 to incumbent Ken Stoker 859 votes on Tuesday night. Moran received 56 percent of the vote and Stoker received 44 percent.

Moran, chairwoman of the West Richland Planning Commission, said she wanted to retain West Richland’s small town charm by balancing lifestyle with appropriate economic development.

Stoker ran on a conservative platform of fiscal responsibility and preserving property rights. He was endorsed for the nonpartisan position by the Benton County Republicans.

David Fetto ran unopposed to maintain his Position 5 seat and received 1,455 votes.

Fred Brink ran unopposed for his Position 6 seat and received 1,462 votes.

Three of seven seats were on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election.