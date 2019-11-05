Elections

Benton County fire district succeeding in 2nd bond attempt

Benton County Fire District 1 wants to add living quarters and an apparatus bay to station 150 located at 56205 Badger Canyon Road with the help of a $3 million bond.
Benton County Fire District 1’s second try at a $3 million bond is barely passing.

The measure received 1,351 votes or 60.64 percent for the measure, and 877 votes or 39.36 percent against it. It needed 60 percent to pass.

The bond is aimed at expanding the station at Badger Canyon Road to let firefighters sleep in the station. It also would replace an aging fire truck.

Officials said the expansion is needed to lower response times to the 4,000 people living in range of the station. Future growth also is expected in the area.

If it passes, the bond will add 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to next year’s property tax.

People living in the area won’t see a change in their property taxes because it would have replaced two other bonds that have finished in the past few years.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
