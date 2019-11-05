Campos, Lehrman lead in Pasco School Board races

Pasco voters are backing a community organizer and a chemical engineer in two school board races.

Jesse Campos is ahead of Steven Castellano in a race to replace Aaron Richardson in Position 2. The Pasco doctor is leaving the board after serving one four-year term.

Campos, a community organizer, leads his opponent with 3,899 votes or about 60 percent. Castellano, a self-employed author, got 2,582 votes or about 40 percent.

In the other race, incumbent Scott Lehrman, a Hanford chemical engineer, leads challenger Donna Watts, a financial director with the Port of Pasco.

Lehrman is on his way to a second full term on the board in Position 1. He received 4,172 votes or 62.23 percent, compared with his opponent Donna Watts’ 2,515 votes or 37.51 percent.

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office reports 8,241 votes counted for a 22 percent turnout.