Two newcomers lead after first count in Kennewick school board races

Kennewick schools is on its way to having two new school board members.

Newcomers Diane Sundvik and Michael Connors lead their races for the two empty seats.

The only incumbent running this year, Ron Mabry, leads opponent Wende Carlisle.

Mabry, who is seeking is his third four-year term on the board, received 4,718 votes, or 54 percent, versus Carlisle, a stay-at-home mom, who won 3,820 votes, or about 44 percent.

Sundvik, a former Kennewick speech pathologist, leads with 4,283 votes, or 51.86 percent, over Pat Mastaler, a finance manger at the Hanford site who had 3,892 votes, or 47.12 percent.

Connors, with Skone and Connors Farms, is ahead with 5,711 votes, or 68.58 percent, compared with truck driver James Langford’s 2,527 votes, or 30.35 percent.

The Benton County Auditor’s Office is reporting 22,836 votes have been counted. The next count is Wednesday.