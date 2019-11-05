Kennewick voters choose 2 newcomers, appointee for city council

Kennewick fire fighters stand at the corners of Clearwater Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard waving at cars while holding Chuck Torelli signs early morning on Election Day. Kennewick IAFF Local 1296 endorsed Torelli. Tri-City Herald

Kennewick voters selected two newcomers and an appointee to serve on the city council in Tuesday’s election.

Three of seven seats were up for election this year, including the one vacated by the late Steve Young, who died shortly after filing for reelection. All three seats are elected from the city at large.

Position 3

Chuck Torelli, the appointed incumbent, was leading challenger Chariss Warner, with 3,646 votes to 3,304 or 52 percent to 47 percent.

Torelli, a Hanford retiree and former city planning commissioner, was appointed to serve out the remaining year of Matt Boehnke’s seat in January after Boehnke resigned to take a post in the Washington House of Representatives. Warner is an executive with the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission.

Position 6

Brad Beauchamp was leading Ed Pacheco with 4,635 votes to 2,371, ore 66 percent to 34 percent.

The position is being vacated by long-time councilman Paul Parish, who did not seek re-election.

Beauchamp is a real estate developer who leads his own firm. Pacheco chairs the city’s planning commission.

Position 7

James “Jim” Millbauer was leading Russel Del Gesso with 3,764 votes to 3,178 or 54 percent to 46 percent.

The winner will succeed the late Steve Young, who died in May just days after filing to run for re-election to his seat.

Winners in the general election are usually sworn into office in January.

However, because Young died in office, the winner will be sworn in later this month when election results are certified.

Ed Frost has been serving as an interim council member since June.