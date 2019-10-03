Meet the 2019 Mid-Columbia candidates at forums beginning tonight

SHARE COPY LINK

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties kicks off a weeklong series of forums for candidates for election in the Mid-Columbia starting tonight in Benton City.

The events are free and the public is welcome to attend and submit questions.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will be mailed Oct. 18. The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Oct. 28. The deadline for in-person registration at your county courthouse is election day.

Ballots must be returned or postmarked by election day.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tri-City Herald online readers can view sample ballots for Benton and Franklin counties at the bottom of this column.

Benton City: 6 p.m., Oct. 3, Community Center, 510 Eighth St. Candidates for Benton City City Council.

Richland: 6 p .m., Oct. 7, Richland library, 955 Northgate Drive. Candidates for Richland School Board, Richland City Council, West Richland City Council and Port of Benton Commission.

Pasco: 6 p.m., Oct. 8, Pasco Police Training Center, 204 W. Clark St. Candidates for Pasco City Council and Pasco School Board.

Kennewick: 6 p.m., Oct. 10, Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave. Candidates for Kennewick School Board, Kennewick City Council and Port of Kennewick Commission.