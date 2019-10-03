Elections
Meet the 2019 Mid-Columbia candidates at forums beginning tonight
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties kicks off a weeklong series of forums for candidates for election in the Mid-Columbia starting tonight in Benton City.
The events are free and the public is welcome to attend and submit questions.
Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will be mailed Oct. 18. The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Oct. 28. The deadline for in-person registration at your county courthouse is election day.
Ballots must be returned or postmarked by election day.
Tri-City Herald online readers can view sample ballots for Benton and Franklin counties at the bottom of this column.
Benton City: 6 p.m., Oct. 3, Community Center, 510 Eighth St. Candidates for Benton City City Council.
Richland: 6 p .m., Oct. 7, Richland library, 955 Northgate Drive. Candidates for Richland School Board, Richland City Council, West Richland City Council and Port of Benton Commission.
Pasco: 6 p.m., Oct. 8, Pasco Police Training Center, 204 W. Clark St. Candidates for Pasco City Council and Pasco School Board.
Kennewick: 6 p.m., Oct. 10, Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave. Candidates for Kennewick School Board, Kennewick City Council and Port of Kennewick Commission.
Comments