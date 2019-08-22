Just 34 votes decided who will square off with Richland Mayor Bob Thompson this fall

New Richland City Hall opens for business The new $20 million Richland city hall building at 625 Swift Blvd. opens its doors for city business for the first time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new $20 million Richland city hall building at 625 Swift Blvd. opens its doors for city business for the first time.

Richland voters will choose this fall between Lillian “Randy” Slovic and Mayor Bob Thompson for a seat on the city council.

The Benton County Auditor certified results of the Aug. 6 primary this week.

Thompson was the clear leader in the Position 1 race, but the slim margin between Slovic and third-place finisher made the race close to call until the end.

Thompson received 2,666 votes and Slovic had 2,025.

Slovic defeated Kalen Finn by 34 votes, leading to speculation of a possible recount.

However, Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton said the Slovic-Kalen race fell outside the 0.5 percent margin that triggers an automatic recount.

The 34-vote difference translated to a 0.84 percentage point difference when only the votes cast for those two candidates are counted.

A fourth candidate, Wendi Warner, received 1,841 votes.

The certified results did not change the outcome of any of the other primary races, which determine who will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Only races with three or more candidates appeared on the primary ballot.

In other Richland council races, incumbent Phillip Lemley and challenger Lisa Thomas advance to the general, as do incumbent Brad Anderson and challenger Shir Regev.

For Kennewick City Council, appointed incumbent Chuck Torelli and challenger Chariss Warner advance to the general, as do Brad Beauchamp and Ed Pacheco, and Jim Millbauer and Russel Del Gesso.

For Pasco City Council, Zahra Roach and Patrick Guettner advance.

For Kennewick School Board, Ron Mabry and Wende Carlisle advance, as do Michael Connors and James Langford, and Diane Sunkvik and Patrick Mastaler.

For Richland School Board, Kari Williams and Jay Clough advance, as do Jill Oldson and Rama Devagupta.

Full results are posted at sos.wa.gov/elections/