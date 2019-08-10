Slovic widens lead in race to challenge Richland mayor for council seat

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Lillian “Randy” Slovic has apparently won a spot in the race for Richland Mayor Bob Thompson’s Position 1 city council seat in the November general election.

Slovic’s lead over Kalen Finn grew to 58 as late-arriving ballots for Tuesday’s primary election were counted.

Finn, in a statement to the Herald, said it is still too close to say who will move on to the general election.

“At this time it’s too close, and most likely will be incurring a recount,” Finn’s statement said.

The next update will be Aug. 19. Results will be certified Aug. 20.

Thompson received 2,610 votes in the primary to Slovic’s 1,990, or 31 percent to nearly 24 percent. Finn received 1,932 votes and Wendi Warner received 1,777.

Updated election results did not alter the outcomes of any other races.

For Richland City Council, incumbent Brad Anderson will face challenger Shir Regev for Position 2, and incumbent Phil Lemley will face challenger Lisa Thomas for Position 5.

A fourth race did not appear on the primary ballot because incumbent Terry Christensen and challenger Kyle Palmer were the only two running, so both advance to the general election.

For Kennewick City Council, appointed incumbent Chuck Torelli will face challenger Chariss Warner for Position 5, newcomers Brad Beauchamp and Ed Pacheco will face off for Position 6, and James “Jim” Millbauer and Russel Del Gesso will face off for the late Steve Young’s Position 7 spot.

For Pasco City Council, Zahra Roach and Patrick Guettner will face off for the Position 7 seat being vacated by Mayor Matt Watkins.