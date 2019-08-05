Elections
Primary election day is Tuesday. Don’t forget to return your ballot
Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state
It’s primary election day Tuesday.
You don’t need a stamp, but ballots must be postmarked — not just mailed — by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, or placed in an election dropbox by that time.
If you haven’t received a ballot, you can still go to your county auditor’s office to get one and cast your votes.
Voting results are expected online at tricityherald.com about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and in print in Wednesday’s Tri-City Herald.
You can find a rundown of candidates and ballot issues online at tricityherald.com in our Elections section.
