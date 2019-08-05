Primary election day is Tuesday. Don’t forget to return your ballot

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

It’s primary election day Tuesday.

You don’t need a stamp, but ballots must be postmarked — not just mailed — by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, or placed in an election dropbox by that time.

If you haven’t received a ballot, you can still go to your county auditor’s office to get one and cast your votes.

Voting results are expected online at tricityherald.com about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and in print in Wednesday’s Tri-City Herald.

You can find a rundown of candidates and ballot issues online at tricityherald.com in our Elections section.