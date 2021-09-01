Franklin commissioner compares himself to Rosa Parks in protesting WA mask mandate

Franklin Commissioner Clint Didier, in a move he equated to civil rights leader Rosa Parks’ refusal to change bus seats, led a public meeting Tuesday without wearing a mask.

For a second week, Didier defied a statewide indoor mask mandate issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the commission’s regular meeting disintegrated into a protest, one commissioner walked out and the session was adjourned over the same issue.

This week, Didier argued with county Proscutor Shawn Sant about the legality of the mandate before the other two commissioners, Brad Peck and Rocky Mullen, voted to switch it to an online meeting, so they could avoid possible trouble with violating the law.

Didier refused to move online and remained in the commissioner meeting room, leading the rest of the meeting without a mask.

What’s not clear is if his actions made the meeting illegal and nullified any decisions.

Later, Sant told the Tri-City Herald that Tuesday’s meeting was lawful in spite of Didier leading the session in the commission hearing room in the courthouse without a mask.

Didier, a farmer and former NFL player, previously wore a bandanna around his face during meetings, but claimed he has a medical exemption and that wearing a mask would cause him to have a heart attack.

Sant argued there has been a tradition at the meetings for people speaking to remove their masks so they can be heard at the microphone. Since Didier is the chairman of the commission, it could be seen that he would be called on to speak.

Some citizens also showed up Tuesday without masks and were asked to put one on or leave the hearing room. Once the meeting returned after the vote, everyone was wearing a mask.

Commissioner Peck told the Herald later that he didn’t feel the meeting was conducted lawfully, but the county’s business couldn’t be delayed for another week.

“It is very clear to me either our chair cannot comprehend or comprehends and refuses to comply with the current law on the conduct of meetings,” he said.

Argument in meeting

Among Tuesday’s arguments, Didier cited the video comments of a Florida attorney KrisAnne Hall who watched the Tri-City Herald video from last week’s meeting.

“There is distinct reasoning with the people to be able to peacefully protest the mandate the governor has put down,” he said, challenging the prosecutor’s opinion on Inslee’s constitutional authority.

Sant explained that different attorneys can have different opinions on the law. He noted even the U.S. Supreme Court was divided in several decisions. But after 30 legal challenges, Inslee’s power to put a mask mandate in place in Washington state during a medical emergency has not been overturned.

“There are a lot of things that are not in the constitution,” Sant said. “Speed limits are not in the constitution. Proclamations, and resolutions aren’t cited in the constitution either.”

In response, Didier said, “You’re saying that Rosa Parks was the tyrant back when the civil rights because she wouldn’t comply. She’s the tyrant, you said that last week in the meeting.”

“No, I didn’t,” Sant replied. “I guess what you’re conflating is one is being discriminated against based on their race — color of skin is equivalent to a mask mandate. Is that what I’m hearing?”

“Is that a question? Because a mask mandate affects everyone’s health, not just a race,” Didier said.

Public speaking

Didier’s continued objection brought supporters to the meeting, many of whom waited out in the entryway before coming to the microphone, according to people attending the meeting.

One man said this was his only option since he knows “the ballot box isn’t working” and that they should demand that the governor “show them the science” that this is necessary.

“We need to be an example to everyone else that the people are in charge,” another man said.

Others disagreed. Franklin County Democratic Party Chair Jeffery Robinson called the Republican chairman’s actions embarrassing.

“This isn’t a civil rights stand. It’s not appropriate to ever compare ourselves to Rosa Parks when it comes to the issue of COVID-19. Misinformation being bandied about or spread about places lives at risk. And this is not the Franklin County I grew up in,” he said.