PDC rules on financial complaints against Kennewick councilman, Benton commissioner

The Washington state Public Disclosure Commission has dismissed a complaint filed by one Kennewick city councilman against another.

It found that Councilman Bill McKay, who is up for election, made minor errors on required reports that did not materially impact the public interest.

A similar complaint filed against McKay’s son, Will McKay, a Benton County commissioner, also has been resolved.

When Councilman McKay was notified of issues with his report, he made the technical corrections requested by staff, according to the PDC.

The complaint was filed by Councilman Chuck Torelli, who said McKay failed to disclose all his real estate holdings, as required by Washington state law.

Kennewick Councilman Bill McKay

As a result, voters in the community could not discern when city policy issues might be impacted by McKay’s business decisions, according to the complaint.

McKay told the PDC that property at 2652 W. 15th Ave., Kennewick, was purchased and placed in his name for tax purposes for one year. Then he put the property into a limited liability company, with no actual sale of the property.

He had difficulty determining how to report the transfer, he told the PDC.

He also failed to list his home in one filing, saying he assumed the listing would carry forward year to year, but it did not.

The problems with McKay’s filing do not amount to a violation warranting further investigation, the PDC said.

The PDC made a similar ruling on the PDC complaint against Benton County Commissioner Will McKay, which also was filed by Torelli.

Benton County Commissioner Will McKay

The PDC found that the county commissioner, like the city councilman, made minor errors that did not warrant further investigation after the the commissioner corrected the report.

The complaint involved a limited liability company that purchased property from his father.

Will McKay told the PDC that he was initially buying the property himself, then brought on a partner and formed the limited liability company.

He thought that since the property was owned by the company it did not need to be listed, he said.