Benton County commissioners blast sheriff’s $4M claim in rare rebuke

In a rare move while facing possible legal action, Benton County’s administration issued a public statement saying they don’t believe Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s $4 million tort claim holds any merit.

It was released Tuesday in response to a Tri-City Herald story that was published the same day about Hatcher’s recently claim filed against Benton County.

The statement was sent to Tri-Cities news media two hours after the county commission’s weekly meeting. The claim and the county’s response were not discussed in the brief session.

“While the County’s standard procedure is to not comment on pending litigation or administrative claims, we recognize that Sheriff Hatcher’s claim against the County is a highly unusual event and therefore potentially of significant public interest and that, as such, a response is necessary,” the statement reads.

“The County does not, in any way, agree with Sheriff Hatcher’s claims or believe that said claims hold any merit.”

The Herald had received a copy of the claim through a public records request.

Sheriff’s allegations

Hatcher, who wrote the 17-page claim himself, said he wants to expose what he considers several county officials’ deliberate use of their positions and the justice system for political favor and personal agendas.

He specifically named the county commissioners, prosecutor’s office and human resources office.

Hatcher said the county officials have been involved in “unethical behavior and tactics to undermine my ability as the elected sheriff to maintain accountability and manage” the sheriff’s office.

He accused the county of failing to represent him in his official capacity, and said the officials have been trying to destroy his credibility and reputation.

Hatcher’s demand for money comes one month before his Aug. 3 recall election, and almost two months after seven of his current and former sheriff’s office employees served the county with their own tort claims totaling $22 million.

“The claims made by Sheriff Hatcher in his Administrative Claim in no way reflect what the County believes to be true and accurate and, as such, if Sheriff Hatcher files a formal lawsuit, the County will zealously defend against it,” the county statement said.

“Ultimately, It will be up to the voters of Benton County to decide, during the Aug. 3 Primary Election, whether they support Sheriff Hatcher or recall him from office.”

The deadline on the seven employee claims has passed without any response by the county, meaning the deputies now can file a formal lawsuit.

Hatcher, 58, must wait 60 days for any formal response from Benton County before he can decide whether to file his own lawsuit.