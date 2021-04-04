Former NASCAR driver, businessman to run against Congressman Newhouse in Eastern WA

Jerrod Sessler, a Prosser resident, plans to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse for Congress. HomeTask

A former NASCAR driver and Prosser businessman announced his intent to challenge Congressman Dan Newhouse next year.

Republican Jerrod Sessler was motivated to run against the four-term Republican after Newhouse’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and Newhouse’s support of giving Dreamers green cards.

He wants to bring an America-first approach to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the people in the Fourth District, he said on his website.

“As patriotic Americans, we find ourselves at the whim of a small but radical faction that seeks to control us, cancel us and belittle our traditional values,” Sessler said in his announcement.

“We need even more of the bold leadership we have seen in recent years to oppose the radical leftist agenda that is determined to destroy America.”

Sessler joins state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, in announcing a 2022 run against the veteran congressman.

Sessler, 51, is married with three children and founded HomeTask.com, which provides maintenance, repairs and improvements for homeowners and property managers.

He drove in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and in the NASCAR Northwest Series.