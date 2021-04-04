Politics & Government

Former NASCAR driver, businessman to run against Congressman Newhouse in Eastern WA

Jerrod Sessler, a Prosser resident, plans to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse for Congress.
Jerrod Sessler, a Prosser resident, plans to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse for Congress. HomeTask
Prosser, WA

A former NASCAR driver and Prosser businessman announced his intent to challenge Congressman Dan Newhouse next year.

Republican Jerrod Sessler was motivated to run against the four-term Republican after Newhouse’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and Newhouse’s support of giving Dreamers green cards.

He wants to bring an America-first approach to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the people in the Fourth District, he said on his website.

“As patriotic Americans, we find ourselves at the whim of a small but radical faction that seeks to control us, cancel us and belittle our traditional values,” Sessler said in his announcement.

“We need even more of the bold leadership we have seen in recent years to oppose the radical leftist agenda that is determined to destroy America.”

Sessler joins state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, in announcing a 2022 run against the veteran congressman.

Sessler, 51, is married with three children and founded HomeTask.com, which provides maintenance, repairs and improvements for homeowners and property managers.

He drove in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and in the NASCAR Northwest Series.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service