This Tri-Citian collected taxes his whole career. Now he wants to decide who must pay them

Duane Davidson served one term as the treasurer of Washington state and now plans to run for the Legislature. Courtesy Adam Berman

For more than a decade Duane Davidson collected taxes, now he wants to be part of deciding who has to pay them.

The former treasurer for Benton County and the state of Washington plans to run for the District 8 seat expected to be open in the state House of Representatives in 2022.

Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, holds the post now but has announced he will challenge four-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, also in 2022.

Because one candidate can’t be on the same ballot twice, Klippert will have to give up his the seat he’s held for 12 years to run for Congress. District 8 includes Kennewick and Richland.

Davidson was the first Tri-Citian in memory elected to statewide executive office, and the first Eastern Washington resident since a Grant County Democrat, Robert O’Brien, left the same state office in 1989.

Before that, Davidson spent 13 years as Benton County’s treasurer. He served a single 4-year term as the state treasurer before being defeated in 2020 by Democrat Mike Pellicciotti.

Davidson contends that while the county and state positions he’s held were partisan, the job isn’t any different for a Republican or a Democrat. But recent legislation prompted him to try for a more active role in shaping taxing laws.

“Lately, I have been seeing some legislation that is anti-business,” Davidson told the Tri-City Herald. “We’ve always been a fairly moderate state. We’ve always stayed fairly business friendly. I see some attacks on that.”

He said it will be a leap, but he has always had a good working relationship with the Tri-Cities delegation and has helped worked on various legislation.

Financial experience

In his role as the state treasurer, Davidson said he left Washington state in a healthier position financially through refinancing the state’s existing debt. The move saved more than $450 million in interest payments, he said.

He also developed a program that let local governments borrow money together at reduced interest costs.

He wants to use that knowledge of state and local finances to help the state improve its financial situation rather than relying on tax increases.

In particular he’s concerned with the proposed capital gains tax, which the state Senate narrowly approved Saturday night and is heading to the House for debate.

The measure would put a 7% tax on any capital gain of more than $250,000 made from selling an asset such as a stock or bond starting in 2022.

It exempts real estate sales, retirement accounts, livestock, timberland and certain agricultural land.

Davidson called the tax a prelude to a income tax, an opinion he shares with other Republican leaders in the Legislature.

“I believe this is just an income tax,” he said. “You create the infrastructure for an income tax with this.”

Democrats have argued it’s a step toward a less-regressive tax system and affects a very small percentage of wealthy taxpayers.

Davidson didn’t want to directly compare himself to Klippert, but said they both are conservative.

Still, he believes he has shown the ability to work with Democratic leaders.

“I do believe if there is an opportunity to find a middle road, then I will find it,” he said.

As president of the county treasurers’ association, he had the support of both Republican and Democratic treasurers. He also received endorsements from Democrats during his state race.

A widower, Davidson has two daughters and a son who all live in the Tri-Cities.