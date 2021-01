President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

President Donald Trump has departed the White House for the last time in his presidency to attend his “sending off ceremony” at Joint Base Andrews hours before his successor President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

Trump flew in Marine One to attend his ceremony scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EST.

President Trump and Melania depart the White House pic.twitter.com/jk6AK3QNi8 — Axios (@axios) January 20, 2021