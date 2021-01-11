Tri-Cities lawmakers want to resume in-person meetings. And push to reopen counties

Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson sits in the commissioner’s meeting room during their meeting. Franklin County

Tri-Cities governing bodies are exploring options to resume in-person meetings as more lawmakers push to reopen Benton and Franklin counties.

Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier, an opponent of ongoing statewide COVID-19 restrictions, announced last week that it’s time the three-person board meet together in the courthouse.

The commission has been meeting virtually since early in the coronavirus pandemic, with only County Administrator Keith Johnson in the small meeting room.

Didier said changes in Gov. Jay Inslee’s order allow for them to attend in person, while still maintaining social distance rules.

“I therefore will be looking forward to being in the chamber next week as the chairman, and would invited both commissioners, because we can social distance as we now conduct our meetings live in the chamber for Franklin County,” said Didier. He was elected the board’s chair at the Jan. 5 meeting.

When Prosecutor Shawn Sant, the commission’s legal advisor, cautioned that regulations on business meetings likely won’t change until at least Jan. 18, Didier pointed to Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez being in council chambers during their virtual meetings.

However, last week’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” issued by Inslee clarified that public meetings should not yet be open for in-person attendance. That recovery plan came out after the Pasco and Franklin County boards met.

Didier insisted Jan. 5 on joining Johnson in the courthouse chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and asked Sant to prepare a written legal opinion on the issue for the board.

Sant said they need to balance their right to attend with the current statewide proclamations, and will work with county administration on implementing that when it’s time.

Commissioner Brad Peck added that participants still will be required to wear masks in the close quarters, otherwise should connect to the meeting remotely if they choose not to wear a mask or have an exemption.

Didier raised the issue after saying he had watched the Pasco City Council meeting on Jan. 4.

Pasco council

At that meeting, Deputy City Manager Adam Lincoln asked if council members would be interested returning to in-person meetings. He said it will come with some caveats, such as smaller occupancy to ensure at least 6-feet between each participant, proper PPE, and hand sanitizer available for everyone.

Lincoln also mentioned that Pasco will have to designate overflow space for people to want to attend in person but find the 15 audience seats already occupied.

Attendance at the meetings has been limited to Martinez, City Manager Dave Zabell, a clerk and the city’s communications program manager who handles the live recording.

The discussion came during a long meeting that was riddled with connection issues, both for council members and constituents who called in to speak.

Pasco resident and former councilwoman Eileen Crawford implored them to open up the meetings as much as possible to the public.

“It’s going to be a long road to revitalize Pasco and our small businesses, upon which we are reliant. And part of revitalization is pulling them back in and getting them involved again,” she said. “They need to feel like they’re a part of Pasco because this whole stay-home-stay-safe, lock-up-be-home, it really alienates people, and right now our businesses, they’re starving.”

“We need to pull them back in and you need to show your face,” Crawford added. “We need to make it real again, not just a computer screen.”

Councilman Craig Maloney said he supports doing what they can to resume, but wants to first see a detailed plan of action so the city remains in compliance with the governor’s order and heeds necessary safety measures.

The council was going to vote on the plan at its Jan. 11, but for now will maintain the status quo.

The question whether the public is welcome back into open meetings comes as the Republican parties in Benton and Franklin counties back lawmakers in a push to defy Inslee’s restrictions placed on businesses, including restaurants.

A draft city ordinance by Pasco Councilman Pete Serrano did not get the support Jan. 4. He proposed Pasco declare an emergency and reopen the local economy.

Didier referenced the proposal at his commission meeting the following day. It is not on the Jan. 12 agenda but may be brought up during public comment.

The Franklin County Republican Executive Committee sent out a release last week in favor of reopening. Didier is the committee’s chairman.

Benton County Commissioner Will McKay has submitted a similar proclamation for his board to consider at its Jan. 12 meeting. It will be McKay’s first commission meeting.

Tuesday’s agenda for the Kennewick City Council shows the members plan to discuss “state and local authority regarding business reopening.” The workshop meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast through the city’s website.

The Richland City Council does not meet again until Jan. 19.