Thousands of National Guard troops activated to protect D.C. following Capitol riots

More than 6,200 National Guard members will be in Washington, D.C. through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration following riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday that left four people dead and scores of D.C. police officers injured.

“We are obviously concerned about the 20th, we are concerned about the days leading up to [Jan. 20th],” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Thursday. “Is this going to be a new normal in America regardless of if Donald Trump is the president? Are people still going to be inspired to violence to try to overthrow institutions of our government?

“It may not end on the 20th,” Bowser added.

In response, National Guard members from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware will be joining service members already on the ground from D.C., Virginia and Maryland. That total force of 6,200 service members will be in Washington through Jan. 20 and possibly longer, Bowser said.

More than 850 of those National Guard members will be assigned to protect the U.S. Capitol grounds, said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, and have begun construction of a 7-foot non-scalable fence around the building’s perimeter.

Following Wednesday’s unrest, 56 D.C. police officers were injured, including one officer who remained hospitalized Thursday.

“He was snatched into a crowd,” said Robert Contee, the chief of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department. “He was beaten, he was kicked, he was tased.”

In addition, four people died during the violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to a statement provided to McClatchy by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Contee said three of them died as a result of medical emergencies while on the U.S. Capitol grounds, including Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pa.; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala.; and Roseanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Ga.

The fourth, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was identified by D.C. police as 35 year-old Ashli McEntee-Babbitt, of Huntington, Md. According to her social media posts, Ashli was living near San Diego, Calif. Her identity was confirmed by family members late Wednesday to the Washington Post and to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

McIntee-Babbitt was shot in the lobby near the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives after breaking into the Capitol building, Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said in a statement.

“A sworn [U.S. Capitol Police] employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries,” Sund said.

The Air Force said Babbitt, who separated from active duty service with the rank of Senior Airman, and served as a Security Forces team controller at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Tex. from 2004 to 2008. She then served in both the Air National Guard and Air Force reserves through 2016.

During her military service, Babbitt deployed multiple times and received several awards, including the Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.