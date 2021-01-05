A Franklin County Republican resigns mid term. He’s tired of the ‘political climate’

Franklin County’s elected assessor resigned Tuesday, citing the demands of his office and the current political climate in Franklin County.

Peter McEnderfer, a Republican, is in the middle of his first term. He was elected in 2018 and had two years left to serve.

But McEnderfer — who has worked for the county for 21 1/2 years — said while he intended to fulfill that obligation through 2022, it now is time to move on.

His resignation is effective at the end of January.

McEnderfer read his letter during Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Franklin County Commission.

Newly selected Chairman Clint Didier and County Administrator Keith Johnson both said they were surprised by McEnderfer’s announcement.

The assessor’s job is to calculate the taxable value of property and validate the tax rates for each of the taxing jurisdictions in Franklin County. Those districts include the county itself, along with the cities, ports, and fire, cemetery, hospital and library districts.

Tuesday was the board’s first meeting of the new year, and McEnderfer was on the agenda for an “assessor update.”

“First of all let me thank all of you gentleman for your time, and the county administrator, as well. I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

McEnderfer told the commissioners that over more than two decades with the county, he progressed from a residential appraiser to the chief appraiser for 15 years to the elected appraiser the past two years. He ran for office in 2018 when predecessor Steve Marks retired.

“After much reflection and deliberation, I am informing you of my resignation as the Franklin County assessor, effective Jan. 31, 2021,” he said.

“Due to the extensive demands of the office, lack of resources and the current political climate in Franklin County, I no longer feel I can complete the remainder of my term to the best of my abilities.”

McEnderfer said in the next 26 days he will complete the levy calculation process for the 2021 tax roll and help with the transition of a new assessor has been selected.

“I will not be able to provide any assistance after Jan. 31, 2021, as I will be beginning a new chapter in my life,” McEnderfer closed.

Didier, who participate in the virtual meeting by phone, said, “That comes with a bit of surprise, but I truly honor your decision and I understand that you probably are wanting to get on in life and do something in the private sector.”