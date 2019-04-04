Politics & Government

Want a chance to see ex-Seahawks great Steve Largent? Franklin County GOP to host visit

Steve Largent, former Seattle Seahawk and U.S. Congressman, will give the keynote at the Franklin County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner on May 3. He appears with then President George Bush during a fund raising dinner above.
Steve Largent, former Seattle Seahawk and U.S. Congressman, will give the keynote at the Franklin County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner on May 3. He appears with then President George Bush during a fund raising dinner above. Rick Bowmer AP file photo, 2002

Steve Largent, an NFL Hall of Famer and former U.S. Congressman, is the guest of honor for the Franklin County Republican Central Committee’s 2019 Lincoln Day Dinner May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Pasco Red Lion.

Largent will speak on leading with courage and compassion. The dinner will also feature an auction of Largent memorabilia.

Largent played for the Seattle Seahawks for 14 years and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1995. He represented his Oklahoma district in the U.S. House of Representatives for eight years, until 2002.

Tickets range from $74 for an individual to $1,750 for a platinum-level table sponsor.

Visit franklinrepublicans.com for additional information and reservations.

