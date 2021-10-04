Antlered ‘burglar’ bursts through front door of couple’s home in Georgia, video shows

A Georgia couple’s doorbell camera captured the moment a buck bolted through their front door, leaving shattered glass and significant damage to their home. Screengrab from @chrystalkelleywil / TikTok

A Georgia couple said they feared the worst when they arrived to their Atlanta-area home to find the storm door shattered, the front door “kicked open” and heavy damage inside.

Chrystal Williams recalled the harrowing incident on Facebook, saying she and her husband figured an intruder had made his way inside and helped himself to their valuables. Photos show shards of glass covering the floor and mysterious holes in the drywall.

Nothing had been stolen, however, which Williams said was “odd.”

“We made a police report and everything because we couldn’t get our (doorbell) camera to update at the time. So later on the camera finally updated and we caught the guy ... At least he didn’t take anything,” Williams wrote, followed by several laughing emojis.

Their mystery burglar turned out to be a large buck that barreled through their front door Sept. 23, according to video posted online. The 40-second clip shows the antlered animal darting toward the home at full speed before leaping and crashing into the Williams’s home.

“It’s so insane you have to show someone the video, because there’s no way anyone would believe you without the video,” Williams told WXIA.

The buck is seen running back out of the house a few seconds later, according to the video.

Williams said she and her husband, Jamar, weren’t home at the time. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if the deer got away unscathed, however.

“He should have been hurt, because the way that door looked, there was fur everywhere,” Williams told WXIA. “But there was no blood or anything — maybe he got a concussion. A headache! He got a headache.”

The video has racked up thousands of comments and views since it was shared last week.

“Omg! That scared the crap out of me!” one user commented. “He was on a mission! So glad you guys weren’t home!”

“Dang, he heard you might have pancakes in there,” someone else joked.

Jamar Williams said the incident left him and his wife shaken up.

I’m “like a little traumatized,” he told WXIA. “When I come downstairs to go to work now, I just got to like kind of just throw (the door) open real quick and just kind of look because I don’t know if he was going to pop back up.”