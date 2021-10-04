Body found along Georgia interstate — but woman’s identity remains a mystery, cops say

Police in Clayton County, Georgia, released a sketch of a woman they say was found dead along the side of an interstate on Sunday morning. They are asking for the public’s help identifying her. Clayton County Police Department

Police in Georgia are trying to identify a woman who they said was found dead along a highway Sunday morning.

A “good Samaritan” noticed “what appeared to be a body” on the side of Interstate 675 North near Grant Road overpass in Clayton County around 10:40 a.m., turned around and called police, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.

The victim “suffered from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

Police haven’t been able to identify the victim, who they described as a Black female between 30 and 40 years old with “Reign” tattooed near her collarbone.

They released a sketch of her Sunday night and are asking for the public’s help identifying her. Those with information are asked to call 770-477-3747, police said.

No other information about the case had been released as of Monday morning.

“We will keep you updated in reference to any developing details in this case as it becomes available,” police said Sunday. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Clayton County is about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

