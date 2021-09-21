National
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Beverly Hills home for $12.2M. See where they lived
Superstars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are relocating their family to a stunning farmhouse, according to the Los Angeles Times, so that means the married couple have put their Beverly Hills digs on the real estate market for $12.25 million.
The chic 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Hidden Valley home is a classic East Coast Traditional located in the state’s most famous zip code. The home was listed for $13.99 million back in May 2020, according to Architectural Digest, but then listed it for rent at a whopping $55,000 per month later on.
The couple bought the home in 2014 after they became engaged, the Los Angeles Times said.
The stylish 7,351-square-foot property has standout features that include oak flooring, handcrafted moldings, a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook, mahogany-paneled office, wine room, sauna, gym and formal dining room. The primary suite has bay windows and a primary bathroom with a freestanding tub. Out in the backyard, there’s a crystal-clear pool.
The couple, along with their children, have moved into their modern farmhouse, a mesmerizing structure that was featured in Architectural Digest.
Kunis and Kutcher met on the set of the comedy series “That ’70s Show” but didn’t become an item until years later.
