Seven children taken to hospital after car crash flips school bus, NC cops say

Seven children were hospitalized after a school bus flipped in North Carolina, officials said.

The Uwharrie Charter Academy bus was picking up elementary students on Tuesday morning when a Lexus going in the other direction veered into its lane, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The car swiped the bus, causing it to topple onto its side with two adults and seven children on board, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie told McClatchy News in a phone interview. He said the crash happened along N.C. Highway 109, south of Thomasville and roughly 65 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Everyone on the bus was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to officials.

Troopers said the car’s driver, Charles Thompson, was seriously hurt in the crash. He is charged with having unsafe tires and traveling left of center. News outlets didn’t list an attorney for him.

The crash temporarily blocked part of N.C. Highway 109, which has since reopened to traffic, officials said.

Uwharrie Charter Academy — located in Asheboro — didn’t respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

