‘Leave Jessica Rabbit alone.’ Retooling of Disneyland ride has some fans seeing red

A planned retooling of a Disneyland ride based on “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” to revamp Jessica Rabbit’s role has sparked an outcry among some fans.

The upcoming changes to Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin are aimed at making the Toontown ride “more relevant,” The Orange County Register reported.

Jessica Rabbit originally appeared in the ride as a kidnapping victim in a car trunk, but she’ll now be recast as a private detective investigating the goings-on, according to the publication.

The sultry cartoon character, voiced by Kathleen Turner, appeared as the unlikely wife of titular character Roger Rabbit in the 1988 film. The Toontown ride opened in 1994.

Not everyone’s onboard with the planned update.

“Why does disney hate sexy ppl? leave jessica rabbit alone,” read one Twitter post.

“Disney blindly stumbling into the objectification vs. sex positivity debate by saying Jessica Rabbit needs to have a masculine job and wear masculine clothes in order to be empowered,” read another post.

“Is it just me or is #Disney basically slut shaming Jessica Rabbit?” asked another Twitter user.

“Well the PC Police have struck again!” wrote one Twitter user.

Some fans, on the other hand, applauded the change.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s badass that Jessica Rabbit will now be a private detective?” read a Twitter post.

The upcoming changes follow Disneyland’s decision to revamp other Disneyland rides, including Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain, to remove elements that are now seen by some as being insensitive.