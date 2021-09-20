Exterior Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

An insanely cool vacation rental in Johnson City, Texas, is drawing attention from those looking to stray from your average, run-of-the-mill getaways. It’s known as “The Lighthouse,” and it’s towering above the rest with its awesome amenities, including a secret room.

Exterior Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

It is a little on the pricey side at $720 a night on VRBO, however.

Interior Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

“‘The Lighthouse’ is a magnificent 4 bedroom, 4 bath 4 story 86 feet tall house with a balcony observatory with wet bar, a full kitchen, washer/dryer, central air/heat and great fire pit to sit and enjoy the nighttime sky in the Hill Country,” the listing on VRBO says. “You only need to pack your overnight bag, we have thought of everything you will need to make your stay comfortable.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kitchen Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

The rental has everything any guest needs, including a back deck with its own private pool, hot tub and even a sports court where guests can play tennis, full-court basketball and volleyball — but you have to bring your own balls.

Dining area Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

While that’s all fine and dandy, the real draw of the rental is the stunning 86-foot-tall tower with a fourth-floor observatory along with a hidden room.

Pool Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Two of the beds are disguised as bean bag chairs, and they’re hidden in a secret room that only the most clever of guests can locate,” Only In Your State says. “Pull out your magnifying glass and start looking for clues!”

Fire pit Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

The rental is a mere part of Lighthouse Hill Ranch, a sprawling place that is in Texas Hill Country and spans over 2,000 acres.

Bedroom Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

The Lighthouse has 4.9 stars out of 5, and guests have been leaving raving reviews.

Bedroom Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube







“The lighthouse is an unforgettable experience,” one guest said. “We already are talking about making this a yearly trip. The whole experience was just magical.”

Observatory Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

“This property is absolutely fabulous,” another guest wrote. “Our family loved it. Everything was perfect... the location, the home, the decor, the pool - but especially the lighthouse room at the very top of the property.”

Tower Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube

“We celebrated an early Christmas with family and the house was perfect for our gathering,” another guest gushed. “Not too far from wineries, shopping in Fredericksburg and hiking. Really a great location. The observatory on the top of the lighthouse had wonderful views. We saw a magnificent sunset from the observatory as well!”

Pool area Screengrab from The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Ranch video on YouTube