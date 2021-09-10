Lawyer’s killer thought she was a ‘pro-choice Jewish Satan worshiper,’ Texas cops say

Joseph Angel Alvarez is charged with murder in the death of Georgette Kaufmann and assault in the shooting of her husband, Daniel, in El Paso, Texas, police say. Screengrab from KVIA.

A man accused of killing a Texas attorney believed she was the member of “pro-choice Jewish Satan worshipers,” police said.

Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, was charged with murder this week in the November killing of Georgette Kaufmann, a lawyer in El Paso. He also was charged with shooting her husband, Daniel Kaufmann, multiple times but he survived, police said.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by the El Paso Times, a police officer wrote Alvarez targeted the Kaufmanns “to end the Satanic activity” at a park near their home.

“He believed the four corner houses on Raynor (Street) and Copper (Avenue) to have been involved in ‘satanic activity,’ because of their relative geographic location to the park,” a police officer wrote in the affidavit obtained by the El Paso Times.

Police said Alvarez shot Kaufmann as she arrived at her home on Nov. 14, the El Paso Times reported. Her husband heard noises and went to the back door, where he was shot, then crawled out of the house to a neighbor for help, the newspaper reported.

During the investigation, a search warrant revealed Alvarez sent an email to an Army counterintelligence group identifying the park as the location of a “ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic,” KFOX reported. The email included four photographs of the area, including the Kaufmann’s driveway, the news outlet reported.

In the email, Alvarez said he targeted a home because the residents voted for President Joe Biden and called pro-choice people the “Jewish Satanist Party,” KFOX reported.

On Wednesday, the El Paso Police Department SWAT team and detectives arrested Alvarez at his job. A judge set his bond at $2.5 million on charges of murder and aggravated assault. He was in the El Paso County jail.

Georgette Kaufmann, 50, worked in the Texas Attorney General’s Office to enforce child support cases, KVIA reported last year. The couple’s teenage son was in Dallas for a fencing tournament when his parents were shot, the news outlet reported.

