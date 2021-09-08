Intruder ‘approaching kids’ at school restrained by staff and parents, CA cops say

Santa Clara Police Department said that a man acting “erratically” was tackled and restrained by parents and staff at Bowers Elementary School in California. The Wichita Eagle

A man was restrained by staff and parents after acting “erratically” and “approaching children” at a California elementary school, authorities said.

Kyle Quintero, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after walking onto the campus of Bowers Elementary School, the Santa Clara Police Department said in a news release. Quintero was intercepted by a school employee, who said that Quintero was approaching kids, and got into a “physical altercation,” police said.

Quintero then tried to get into another part of the school and got into an altercation with another employee, according to authorities. Parents then helped restrain him until police arrived and arrested Quintero. He is facing charges of battery and “willful disruption of any pupil on a school campus,” police said.

The incident is being investigated and police said it does not appear that Quintero has any connections to staff or students at the school.