Tires fly through windshield, killing Idaho driver on Oregon interstate, cops say

A set of tires became loose from a semi’s flatbed, bounced across the barrier and crashed through the windshield of an Idaho man, killing him, Oregon cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A set of tires flew off a semi and killed an Idaho driver, Oregon police said.

A set of dual tires became loose from a flatbed trailer Monday and bounced across Interstate 84, Oregon State Police said. The tires jumped the concrete barrier in the middle of the interstate and “became airborne to a great height.”

The tires then flew through a semi truck’s windshield, hitting James Green, a 50-year-old from Caldwell, police said. He died from his injuries.

Green was driving eastbound in a blue Freightliner CMV when the tires crashed into him, according to Oregon State Police.

The tires had come off of another Freightliner, police said. The driver stopped when the tires flew off the flatbed, chained up the broken axle and drove away.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Oregon State Troopers later found that driver near Baker City, police said.

The interstate was shut down for about six hours after the incident.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER