A ‘mountaintop miracle?’ Take a look at this Airbnb with gorgeous views in Washington
A charming cottage with a meadow garden on a mountaintop in Washington is the talk of Airbnb thanks to its unbeatable views and relaxing atmosphere.
Not to mention the separate units that are ideal if you’re into glamping while feasting your eyes upon Mount Hood — there’s a reason why it’s called “Mountaintop Miracle,” after all.
For $341 a night, you can either stay in within the comfort of the cottage itself or enjoy the solitude of an A-frame sleeping unit that supplies hefty views of the wild outside.
“Shared pavilion has kitchen and hot shower just for your group,” the listing on Airbnb adds. “Low EMF setting. This is a rustic setting, perfect for those who want to commune with nature.”
In all, the property can hold 10 guests with five beds — that is, if you don’t mind sharing one bathroom or enjoy showering in nature.
The vacation rental has gotten high marks on Airbnb, with its guests leaving raving comments.
“Beautiful spot!” one guest said. “The Cottage and A frames are super comfortable and so well done. We went rafting the next day and super convenient to the White Salmon river. Special place!”
“The views here are amazing!” another exclaimed. “The setup of the cabin, a-frames and pavilion are really well done. Glamping at its best that is for sure. Has everything you need and if you like being outdoors and away from it all this is the place to be. It is on a mountaintop so the road in is long, a bit windy and a little rough. It is part paved, part gravel and part dirt but our rental car did fine on it. Once you are up the road it is all so peaceful.”
“What a great place, exactly what me and my family were looking for in a wilderness getaway,” one guest wrote. “It is not too remote as the drive is fairly quick from White Salmon, but it feels isolated and joyfully away from the rat race.”
