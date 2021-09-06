House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.

Living room Screen grab from Zillow

According to Realtor, the home comes with what appears to be an actual “must see” river running through the main living area of the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home.

Living room Screen grab from Zillow

“It runs from one side to the other, and then it actually circulates back around in that area,” listing agent Chad Copenhaver told Realtor. “There’s a platform up above it.”

In addition to the river, the 2,766-square-foot home has an abundance of windows that allow natural light flowing through, a new gallery kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and a primary suite with a private deck, the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

However, it’s the water feature that’s getting the most attention.

Dining area Screen grab from Zillow

“It brought people into the house, just to kind of see what was going on with it. They get a little bit of shock and awe with it,” Copenhaver told Realtor. “With some landscaping stuff that’s gathered around it, we kind of call it a treehouse. You’re obviously in the middle of the house — but you kind of feel like you’re in the woods having a glass of wine next to the stream.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow