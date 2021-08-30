Hurricane Ida leaves a path of destruction in Louisiana, videos show

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, carving a path of destruction across Louisiana. Screengrab from Twitter.

Hurricane Ida tore up neighborhoods, destroyed businesses, closed roads and knocked out power across Louisiana -- and videos and photos shared on social media testify to the destruction left in Ida’s wake.

Ida weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but made landfall Sunday afternoon as a strong Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 150 mph, McClatchy News reported, uprooting power lines and trees, ripping up buildings and throwing debris at homes and vehicles.

Outside of Baton Rouge, our Field Correspondent Tony Russell is assessing the damage from #Ida as the storm continues to move inland. Listen here to what he's seen so far this morning. pic.twitter.com/StAtbanIGS — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 30, 2021

Over 800,000 residents were without power as of Monday morning, including the majority of New Orleans, McClatchy reported. According to energy provider Entergy, at least eight transmission lines failed due to the storm.

Drone video shows a transmission tower collapsed on the ground, dragging power lines down into the Mississippi River.

One of the reasons New Orleans is without power. This transmission line that runs across the Mississippi River from Avondale to Harahan had a collapsed tower. Lines are literally in the River. #hurricanida #lawx #neworleans pic.twitter.com/tYzjXkkaAl — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 30, 2021

A hospital near the coast had its roof torn off by strong winds.

In New Orleans, the famous Kaforsky Music Shop, where jazz legend Louis Armstrong once worked, collapsed into rubble, outlets reported.

NEW VIDEO: The historic Karnofsky Music Shop in New Orleans has collapsed. It was no match for the winds of Hurricane Ida. Video from @JackRoyer. So so sad. pic.twitter.com/42BpfaenLc — Ed Bloodsworth (@WKRGEd) August 30, 2021

Streets in Houma are littered with bent metal and splintered wood, video shows.

The damage from Hurricane Ida was widespread and extensive in Louisiana. Houma, Louisiana was hit very hard. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/GAsOKYgoay — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 30, 2021

Rescue workers are deploying throughout the state. The Louisiana National Guard is responding with 4,900 guardsmen, plus 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters.