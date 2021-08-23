National
Watch bear steal Amazon box of toilet paper in Connecticut. Sadly, it wasn’t Charmin
A homeowner got quite a surprise when she caught a fuzzy, lumbering “porch pirate” on security video.
Bristol, Connecticut resident Kristin Levine shared video Monday of a bear walking slowly away from her home with an Amazon package in its mouth.
“We’re definitely used to bears around our neighborhood,” Levine told McClatchy News. “Although I’ve never actually had one take a package out of my garage before! And this guy was quite a big one!”
The bear dropped the tooth-punctured box and it was returned to her.
The contents? Lavender-scented Angel Soft toilet paper.
“Perhaps the bear just wanted a lavender scented tush?” Levine posted on Facebook.
“He was mad you didn’t get Charmin....” a Facebook user replied.
“Well there’s our answer, bears do (poop) in the woods,” another person joked.
