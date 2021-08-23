Late-night boating crash launches six people into lake, killing one, Texas cops say

Six people were thrown from a boat after colliding with rocks underneath a bridge near Little Elm, Texas. Screengrab from Google.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a late-night boating accident, police in Little Elm, Texas, say.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a boat carrying six people smashed into rocks underneath the FM 720 bridge, launching everyone into Lake Lewisville, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

One person died at the scene, likely due to a head injury, police said. A second passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not comment on the severity of their injuries.

Everyone involved has been accounted for, LEPD said. The identity of the person who died was not released as of Monday afternoon.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER