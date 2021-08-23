Mom, 11-year-old daughter found dead at home in apparent homicide, Missouri cops say

A Missouri mother and daughter were found dead inside their home late Sunday night in Boone County, deputies say. Google Maps screenshot

A concerned family member led deputies Sunday to a mother and her 11-year-old daughter found dead inside their home, according to Missouri officials.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has since started a homicide investigation into the deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her daughter, Jozee Abitz.

Deputies were sent to the home just south of Columbia late Sunday night when a concerned family member reported being unable to get ahold of them, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they found the mom and daughter dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office — which said the duo are believed to be homicide victims — has not disclosed any further details about the deaths.

“The investigation into the deaths of Allison and Jozee is ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to their deaths,” the sheriff’s office said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 573-442-6131.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER