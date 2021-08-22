Death Valley hiker may have died of heat stroke, rangers say. Temps hit 108 degrees

A rescue team sets out on the Golden Canyon Trail in Death Valley. A 60-year-old San Francisco man died Aug. 18 on the trail, possibly of heat stroke, rangers say. Death Valley National Park

A San Francisco man died in Death Valley, possibly from heat stroke, rangers say.

Lawrence Stanback, 60, was hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail in the national park on Aug. 18, rangers said in a news release.

Rangers responded at 1:40 p.m. to reports that Stanback had possibly suffered heat stroke on the trail. He was pronounced dead but high winds prevented a helicopter from landing to remove his body until nightfall, the release said.

“Park rangers urge summer travelers to visit Death Valley safely by hiking only before 10 a.m. or at high elevations, drinking plenty of water, eating snacks, and by staying close to an air-conditioned building or vehicle to cool down in,” the release said.

Temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday in Death Valley, according to Accuweather.

Heat stroke occurs when the body reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit and can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated, McClatchy News reported.

