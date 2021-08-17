National

Ex-Rockets star Tracy McGrady lists lavish Texas mansion for $8 million. Take a look

External Screen grab from Realtor

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady retired from basketball in 2013 and now he’s ready to try life without his lavish Texas mega mansion.

Aerial Screen grab from Realtor

The seven-time NBA All-Star who spent six seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2004-2010 has put his Sugar Land estate, which is around 20 miles outside of Houston, on the real estate market for $7.9 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“An incomparable retreat,” the listing on Realtor says. “Robert Dame designed, Christopher Sims built. A breathtaking example of opulent country club living. This modern luxurious and largest estate located in Sugar Land’s most prestigious gated community of Sweetwater estates.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The 9-bedroom, 8.5-plus bathroom estate has a plethora of features that combine both work and play including a custom iron staircase, a huge foyer with high ceilings, modern open kitchen with a breakfast bar and butler area, full indoor basketball gym, game room, bedrooms with lofts, custom pool with slide and a six car garage.

Closet Screen grab from Realtor

The primary wing has a custom department store-size closet and a luxurious bathroom.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor
The mansion also sits on a 2-acre, golf course corner lot, the listing says.

Tracy McGrady is seen during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh) Nam Huh AP

Grady was drafted in 1997 by the Toronto Raptors, where he teamed up with cousin Vince Carter. After playing in the league for 13-years, he went on to become an analyst for ESPN after retiring. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Clevell Harris of CA Modern Realty holds the listing, the Los Angeles Times reports.

