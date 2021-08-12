National
Current pulls 22-year-old under as she wades in Oregon river, police say
A current swept a 22-year-old woman into the Willamette River as she waded in the water Wednesday evening, Oregon police say.
After the current pulled her under, rescuers found her 150 yards downstream, Eugene police said in a news release. She was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was wading near Frohnmayer Bike Bridge when she was swept under at 5:53 p.m., police said.
Boaters assisted in the search for the woman.
