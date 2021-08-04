You can Airbnb at the house from ‘Twilight’ in Oregon – but it’s freakishly popular

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

That metaphorical scream you hear is coming from “Twilight” fans squealing over the news that the movie’s Swan House — where main character Bella Swan lived — is now a vacation rental home in Oregon on Airbnb.

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

The hype surrounding the popular movies that were based off Stephenie Meyer’s books series about a vampire who falls in love with an average teenager continues among Twilight fans — even though the first of five movies was released 13 years ago.

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

“Stay in this famous movie house!” the listing on Airbnb says. “For the first time ever, you are now able to experience the inside of the home, so loving referred to as the Twilight Swan House. This house was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the movie Twilight.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kitchen Screen grab from Airbnb

Fans wanting to sleep in Bella’s bed will have to wait a heavy minute or two. . The hosts say that they’re accepting bookings a year in advance “and are currently fully booked.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

The 1930s home — featuring five bedrooms and movie memorabilia — sits in a neighborhood near downtown St. Helens, Oregon.And yes, vampires must be invited in to enter.

Living room Screen grab from Airbnb

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Dine at Charlie’s actual dining table that was used in filming,” the listing says. “Sleep in Bella’s bedroom! Team Edward?—Sleep in the “lookout” room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob? — Sleep in the “Jacob Black guest room”, located off the main entry downstairs.”

Dining room Screen grab from Airbnb

Prices vary from $350 a night depending on the day.

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

Recently, the popular films starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson landed on Netflix and dominated the 10 Most-Watched titles within mere days, proving that fans are still rather obsessed.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb