Mom turns in 15-year-old son wanted in deadly quadruple shooting, New Orleans cops say

New Orleans' police chief commended a mother who turned in her 15-year-old son wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend is behind bars after his mother turned him in to police, Louisiana authorities say.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an arrest Monday in the shooting that killed another 15-year-old and injured three others, including two 16-year-olds. The incident unfolded early Sunday just hours after five people were shot on Bourbon Street, marking another weekend of “senseless violence” in the Big Easy, Ferguson said at a news conference.

Police said the two shootings are unrelated.

“Overall, crime was down last week compared to the the previous week,” the police chief told reporters Monday, adding that the violent weekend put a “black eye” on the city’s progress. “We had a very disturbing weekend ... very disturbing, very alarming.”

Ferguson commended the teen’s mother for coming forward and ensuring the victim’s family got closure.

“I’ve spoken to the mother of this 15-year-old suspect, and understandably so, she’s very shaken up,” he said. “She’s upset. She was very emotional. She had to make a difficult but courageous and the right decision.”

Police haven’t identified a motive in Sunday’s quadruple shooting, but Ferguson said there had been a friendship between the 15-year-old suspect and the 15-year-old victim. Neither have been identified, and it’s unclear what charges the accused shooter is facing.

“We continue to be committed and we will be committed to the safety of the city of New Orleans,” Ferguson said.