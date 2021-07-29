World’s steepest dive roller coaster is coming to Texas, Six Flags announces

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will debut next summer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and will be the world’s steepest dive roller coaster. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Get ready, thrill seekers — a new roller coaster coming to Texas promises to provide an exhilarating experience for riders.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its plans to debut Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, which it says will be the world’s steepest dive roller coaster.

The new roller coaster reaches heights of 15 stories and will plummet riders face-first down a 95-degree drop into the 150-foot dive. It has 2,501 feet of track and also features a second 75-foot, near-vertical drop.

“With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” park president Jeffrey Siebert said in a statement Wednesday.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is scheduled for a summer 2022 debut during the 30th anniversary of the San Antonio theme park.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will debut next summer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and will be the world’s steepest dive roller coaster. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

One of the elements of the ride is called an Immelmann inversion, in which riders will enter a half-loop, then a half twist, before exiting the stage in the opposite direction with a 180-degree turn.

The ride will reach speeds of 60 mph. The roller coaster has three 21-passenger trains.

But who is Dr. Diabolical? Riders will learn about the DC Comics character while in line, where the frights will be begin.

“They will be immersed in her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world,” Six Flags said. “To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear.”