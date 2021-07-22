Country star Luke Combs pays for funerals of men who died at Michigan music festival

Luke Combs performs “Cold as You” at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Country star Luke Combs is paying for the funerals of three men who died at a music festival in Michigan, media outlets report.

Dawson Brown, 20, Kole Sova, 19, and William Mays II, 20, died from carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer at a campground near the Faster Horses Festival held at the Michigan International Speedway last weekend, officials said.

Two other men inside the trailer were in critical condition as of Monday. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office suspected the five men were exposed to carbon monoxide from a generator near the trailer.

On Thursday, a publicist for Combs confirmed to WXYZ that the singer paid for the funerals but declined any other comment.

“For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words,” Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova, told MLive.com. “I wish I could just give him a hug. Right now, through this hard time, it’s hard to come up with words, but the hugs are what we feel. We definitely feel that awesome gesture.”