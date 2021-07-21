Men try to rob group at gunpoint, CA video shows. But would-be victim also had a gun

Two men can be seen getting out of a car and one pulled out a gun during an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, police in California said.

But one of the would-be victims had a gun of his own and opened fire on the two men, a video released by Los Angeles police shows.

Nicholas Brown, 22, and Markeil Hayes, 28, both from Los Angeles and on parole, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery, according to a news release from Los Angeles police. They were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds a short time after the failed robbery, authorities said.

The video released Tuesday shows two men getting out of a Dodge Avenger in a parking lot and approaching a group of three people — a man and two women. One of the men points a gun at the man in the group but the man draws his own gun and shoots at the men before everyone scatters, the video shows.

Brown was shot in the upper left thigh and Hayes had a gunshot wound to the right calf, according to officials. A third man, the driver of the silver Dodge Avenger, hasn’t been apprehended yet, police said.