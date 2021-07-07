Teen dies after being shot riding home from Astros game with family, Texas cops say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was shot riding home from a Houston Astros game, police said.

Police said the teenager was riding with his dad and brother onU.S. Route 59 near the Astros’ Minute Maid Park when someone shot at their pickup truck Tuesday night, according to KHOU. The back window of the truck was shattered.

A bullet struck the 17-year-old in his head, KPRC reported, and police said he was transported to an area hospital.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday, police said.

Police said the family was targeted in a “possible road rage situation,” according to KPRC.

The family “got into it” with the shooter prior to the fatal shooting, KTRK reported.

“It’s really unfortunate. It’s really sad, and we’re really hoping to figure out how this happened and who did it,” a Houston police investigator told KTRK.

UPDATE: Sadly, the 17-year-old male victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.



Our homicide detectives obtained these surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white Buick, 4-door sedan with a sunroof, and driven by a black male suspect. 1/2 https://t.co/8xTPIf3zuD pic.twitter.com/EolzIh4ttk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021

The shooter is believed to have been driving a white Buick 4-door sedan with a sunroof. Police released surveillance photos of the vehicle Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.