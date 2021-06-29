Teacher dies after she’s swept away by water while hiking Texas mountains, officials say

Christina Garcia-Mata, a teacher at Akins Early College High School in Austin, Texas, died while hiking in the Franklin Mountains. Screengrab from KVIA.

A 39-year-old teacher remembered as a “passionate educator” died while hiking in a Texas mountain range with her husband, news outlets report.

Gabriel Mata told KVIA he was hiking with his wife, Christina Garcia-Mata, in the Franklin Mountains near El Paso on Monday afternoon when a rush of water swept her away.

Heavy rainfall in the region caused flash flooding in creeks and streams, prompting warnings from local officials.

“She’s Christy,” Mata said in a tearful interview with KVIA. “She’s beautiful.”

Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, a spokesman for the El Paso Fire Department, told KFOX that Garcia-Mata was hiking in the early afternoon when a “strip of water rushed her away” and she was fatally injured.

The Franklin Mountains are a high-desert range in Far West Texas at the New Mexico border.

Garcia-Mata was a teacher at Akins Early College High School in Austin. The school’s student newspaper, Eagle’s Eye, reported she was from El Paso and voted teacher of the year in 2018.

“They love her,” Mata said of his wife’s students in the KVIA interview. “They’re going to hear this and they’re going to be heartbroken.”

She was also the mother to a 7-year-old son, the news outlet reported.

In a statement to KXAN, Austin Independent School District Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde described Garcia-Mata as a “dedicated and passionate educator.”

“Her colleagues knew her as a bright, warm presence who could lift their spirits with a smile and a story,” Elizalde said in the statement.

Mourning students reacted to Garcia-Mata’s death, which the school shared on Twitter.

thank you for the best advice that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. love you mrs. mata pic.twitter.com/hvA54tSbFa — l u n a ☾ (@hoesayluna) June 29, 2021 You were the best teacher that I and probably other Akins students had. You cared for each and every single one of us as if we were your own children. Thank you for being the loving person that you were. You impacted so many students life’s w/out you even knowing you did. RIP pic.twitter.com/JKoJIPWWIX — Sergio (@sergio_01799) June 29, 2021 you weren’t just a teacher but a second mom to us and now other students won’t be able to see how amazing of a teacher and person you are… Rest in Paradise pic.twitter.com/kBKTyn7CPk — Josué (@Hoesueee_) June 29, 2021 such a short video that caputures how much she was loved by her students. a teacher/ mentor/ friend like no other. may you rest in peace mrs. mata we love you so much pic.twitter.com/ELHY0oG1Uf — michelle :) (@michelleegomez5) June 29, 2021