Rock legend Pete Townsend lists spectacular London house for $21 million. Take a look

After living in his chic diggs for the past 25 years, The Who’s guitarist Pete Townsend has decided to sell his London estate — nicknamed The Wick — for $21 million.

In addition to Townsend, the 8,500-square-foot home, that has a remarkable view of the River Thames, has seen its share of high-profile individuals: it was commissioned by Lady St. Aubyn in 1775 and had previously been the residence of actor John Mills and playwright wife Mary Hayley Bell, musician Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones and recording industry executive Derek “Dick” Leahy, the brochure says.

It was purchased by Townsend in 1996.

While the stylish estate boasts an array of coveted features including a five bedrooms and five bathrooms, drawing room with balcony, library, conservatory, dogs’ room, heated swimming pool and more, the property is known for its views.

“The glorious views from The Wick are undoubtedly the greatest asset of its sensational position,” the brochure reports. “Uniquely the only English landscape view protected by an Act of Parliament, the prospect over lush meadows and mature woodland intersected by the River Thames is truly inspirational in all seasons.

The views have been immortalized in paintings and drawings by numerous artists including Reynolds, Gainsborough and Turner.”

18th century scholar and essayist Charles Philipp Moritz once referred to the estate as “one of the finest prospects in the world,” the brochure says.

Pete Townsend, of The Who, attends opening ceremonies for the Teen and Young Adult Lounge at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Friday, March 18, 2016. The Lounge was made possible by a $1-million donation by The Who. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Richard Drew AP

Townsend formed the rock group The Who in 1963 with singer Roger Daltrey, bass player John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon. The band was the genius behind such albums as “My Generation,” “Tommy” (which was created into a rock opera), “Who Are You” and “Quadrophenia”.