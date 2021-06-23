Rideshare driver shoots, kills passenger after argument erupts in car, Georgia cops say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting inside a rideshare vehicle that left one person dead and another critically injured. Screengrab from WXIA / 11Alive Atlanta

A fight that erupted inside a rideshare vehicle ended in gunfire early Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, Georgia authorities said.

The shooting unfolded just before 5 a.m. outside a Chevron gas station in Atlanta, according to a police news release. Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

The men, police said, were using a rideshare service and began arguing with the driver. The war of words ended at the Chevron station, where the driver opened fire on two passengers, police said.

The man killed has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Leonard Fulton, WXIA reported, citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The injured passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, while a third passenger got away on foot, authorities said.

Atlanta police said they couldn’t confirm which rideshare service the driver worked for, citing the ongoing investigation, but said he is cooperating.