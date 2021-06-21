Protesters arrested outside Sen. Ted Cruz’s home in Texas, police say

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other members of the Republican Conference leave a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. AP

A group of protesters demonstrating outside Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s home was arrested Monday, police say.

Eight people accused of trespassing were arrested after they refused to leave private property at Cruz’s home Monday, according to Houston police.

They were part of a larger group of about 60 to 70 people protesting about climate change, police say.

“The large majority of the group are extremely peaceful out there expressing the First Amendment rights (to) protest against climate change,” Assistant Police Chief Ban Tien said in a video posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately, there was a small group who was actually committing trespassing into private property in front of the senator’s residence.”

Tien said police officers warned the group multiple times to leave the property and to stay on the public sidewalk, and the members refused.

“As such, that particular group — roughly eight individuals — still refused to leave and we finally gave one final warning and those individuals still refused to leave,” Tien said. “We explained to them the fact that they were violating a trespassing law. They acknowledged they understood and they chose to be arrested.”

Texas Tribune reporter Erin Douglas tweeted that Sunrise Movement protesters had marched 400 miles from New Orleans to Houston to raise awareness about climate change.

About 50 @sunrisemvmt protesters outside of Ted Cruz Houston home today demanding Biden stop negotiations with the GOP and pass @AOC civilian climate corps plan. A few are on the lawn as the crowd sings “Whose side are you on?”



About a dozen police and security watching. pic.twitter.com/Iq6M5uCcC2 — Erin Douglas (@erinmdouglas23) June 21, 2021

“Eight people total arrested, protesters have left and their march from New Orleans is over,” Douglas tweeted.

Tien said officers negotiated for more than an hour to reach a “peaceful resolution” before arresting several of the protesters.