Wildly colorful Florida home lists for $3.8 million. ‘Resort for Carol Baskins inside’

A home with eye-popping interior and exterior décor has landed on the Florida market in Lighthouse Point for $3.8 million.

This one-of-a-kind home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms spread out across 4,359 square feet and nestles up on the waterfront of the South Grand Canal.

The multi-generational home sits on an 11, 793-square-foot corner lot, the listing says., and “features separate defined living areas in modern contemporary eclectic style.”

The home comes with multiple kitchens, two primary suites, walk-in closets, four air-conditioning units, saltwater pool, hot tub, and “dockage with electric and water for large yachts or multiple smaller boats.”

There is also an in-law suite with a separate entrance.

Fans of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” flocked to the post of the house, eager to crack jokes at its prismatic features.

“Forget Tallahassee,” said one. “Spiritually, this house is the capital of Florida.”

“The neighbors are intensely invested in this sale,” another joked.

“It looks like the 1980s married ‘Miami Vice’ and they partied too much after the ceremony,” said another. “Which resulted in them violently vomiting up this abomination.”

“Looks like a resort for Carol Baskins inside,” joked one person.

“I’ve never been so scared, intrigued and grossed out in my entire life,” said another comment.

